GitHub Gardener

Daily, automated commits that magically turn your GitHub green

Watch your GitHub magically turn green

How does it work?

1) When you sign up, GitHub Gardener will create a new repository for you

2) GitHub Gardener will commit to the new repository a random number of times daily

3) Watch your GitHub turn green over the span of a year

Open Source

While building GitHub Gardener, I found that I needed full read and write access to the user's public repos

I understand that it might be too much to ask for, given that it is a very simple service

In order to create a sense of security and show my pure intentions, I decided to open source it

Built in the Open

The complete story, from idea conception to launch can be found on a single twitter thread

You can also view all my public todos on WIP

Pricing

Regular

Free

Just a regular guy

Features

  • Standard repository name

  • A repository with a README file

  • 0 to 7 commits per day

  • Basic commits and commit messages

  • All commits happen at the same time

Camo

20 $/year

Wait.. I can't see you

Features

  • Custom repository name

  • Full blown web app, choose your framework

  • Custom number of commits per day

  • Commits and commit messages are super realistic

  • Commits are spread out throughout the day

