GitHub Gardener
1) When you sign up, GitHub Gardener will create a new repository for you
2) GitHub Gardener will commit to the new repository a random number of times daily
3) Watch your GitHub turn green over the span of a year
While building GitHub Gardener, I found that I needed full read and write access to the user's public repos
I understand that it might be too much to ask for, given that it is a very simple service
In order to create a sense of security and show my pure intentions, I decided to open source it
The complete story, from idea conception to launch can be found on a single twitter thread
You can also view all my public todos on WIP
Regular
Free
Just a regular guy
Features
Standard repository name
A repository with a README file
0 to 7 commits per day
Basic commits and commit messages
All commits happen at the same time
Camo
20 $/year
Wait.. I can't see you
Features
Custom repository name
Full blown web app, choose your framework
Custom number of commits per day
Commits and commit messages are super realistic
Commits are spread out throughout the day